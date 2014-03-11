In this video from the BBC we look at why people flock to Cricklade every spring to see flowers no bigger than your thumb and to take part in organised walks.

These are snake's-head fritillaries and they exist in millions at North Meadow, an ancient flood plain on the banks of the River Thames. An incredible 80% of the UK&'s snakeé';s-head fritillaries grow here. The name comes from the unopened flower which has a snake-like shape and a scaly pattern. Why are there so many here? It's because the land has been managed the same way for centuries.