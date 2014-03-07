In this video from the BBC we look high up on the walls of this quarry at some very rare birds.

One of the 90 different species of bird that live in this quarry is the peregrine falcon. They have made these inland cliffs their home for the past five years, noticed by some local volunteers and monitored ever since.

Normally associated with rugged sea cliffs, it seems strange to see these birds in a location with so much human development and the noise of huge trucks to which they seem completely oblivious.