Ratio Races-
START YOUR ENGINES! This COPY-and-GO fast-paced ratio race game will have your students begging for more! AND, with several ways to play it (alone, pairs, groups, or whole class), no PIT STOP will be required! Who will cross the finish line first! WAHOO!
Students will be required to answer story problems and identify ratios in all three formats:
x:y
x to y
x/y
Each of the two race mats has a different activity!
Included in this resource:
-Two versions of Ratio Races
-Answer Keys
Happy Racing!
-John, Created by MrHughes
