Evaluating Rational (Fractional) Exponents: Interactive Notebook Foldable (HSN.RN.A.2.) is a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks. Students cut out and glue the pages into the notebook and then take notes on the step-by-step parts of evaluating exponents and fractional exponents. Practice problems included as well. These notebook pages address common core standard: HSN.RN.A.2.
A great addition to your Algebra 2 and Pre-Calculus curriculum. I love that when I use these students are then able to work with exponents with ease.
Students can practice their new skills after using these notes with Rational(Fractional) Exponents task cards for scavenger hunts and more
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
