Ratios and Proportions- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and exit slips for each of the 6th Grade Math Ratios and Proportions Common Core Standards. These 12 products are bundled together for over 20% off the original cost.
Topics covered in this bundle:
Introduction to Ratios
Unit Rate
Equivalent Ratios
Ratio Tables
Ratios with Tape Diagrams
Comparing Unit Rates
Introduction to Percents
Percents and Fractions
Percents and Decimals
Percent of a Number
Finding the Whole
Converting Measurements
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
