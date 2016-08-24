Ratios and Proportions Error Analysis
Included in this product:
*12 different error analysis tasks for each Ratios and Proportions 6th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:
Introduction to Ratios
Unit Rate
Equivalent Ratios
Ratio Tables
Ratios with Tape Diagrams
Comparing Unit Rates
Introduction to Percents
Percents and Fractions
Percents and Decimals
Percent of a Number
Finding the Whole
Converting Measurements
There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.
*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses
*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)
Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
Year 3 - Number- Fractions - Week 2 - Summer - Block 1
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Infinite Questions - Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Themed Maths Fluency
- (2)
- FREE
Christmas Maths Game (Who is the Christmas Grinch)
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Fractions to Decimals (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
Fractions of an Amount 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
Fractions of an Amount 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE