A fun, interactive, writing center to use with your Eric Carle, Brown Bear, Brown Bear lesson plans. PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade students read and write the room, recording the familiar characters from the story.



PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade students read and write the room, recording up to 11 Brown Bear characters. (bear, fish, bird, frog, horse, cat, dog, sheep, duck, teacher, and children).



Simply post the picture cards around the room, give them a clipboard and leveled recording sheet, and the students become eager to become writers. Great for active, visual, and kinesthetic learning styles.



Leveled record sheets and cards make it easy to differentiate!

Level 1 record sheets have pictures that match the cards hung around the room. As they find the cards, they record the word next to the matching picture.

Level 2 record sheets have letters that represent the beginning sounds of the pictures found around the room. They find the picture that starts with that sound, and write the word using inventive spelling.



CONTENTS

Teacher directions

Level 1: Read the Room Center Sign (yellow)

Level 1: 2 Student Record Sheets - blackline masters

Level 1: 11 colored character cards with word printed below.

Level 2: Read the Room Center Sign (red)

Level 2: 2 Student Record Sheets - (blackline master)

Level 2: 11 colored character cards WITHOUT the words printed below