An interactive, Flowers and Plants center, or scoot activity, to build vocabulary and engage your active learners in writing. Leveled Recording Sheets and Cards included for differentiation
PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade students read and write the room, recording up to 16 Flowers and Plants vocabulary words. .
Simply choose a level, post the picture cards around the room, and the students become eager to record the words on their record sheet. Great for visual and kinesthetic learners.
Level 1 record sheets have pictures that match the cards hung around the room. As they find the cards, they record the word next to the matching picture.
Level 2 record sheets have letters that represent the beginning sounds of the pictures found around the room. They find the picture that starts with that sound, and record the word.
CONTENTS
Level 1: Read the Room Center Sign
Level 1: 2 Student Record Sheets - blackline masters
Level 1: 16 picture/word cards
Level 2: Read the Room Center Sign
Level 2: 2 Student Record Sheets - (blackline master)
Level 2: 16 picture cards without words.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Gardens and parks
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- English language arts
- Geography
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Non-fiction texts
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
- World languages / English language learning
Other resources by this author
Building Sentences - Winter Facts for Kids - Writing and Science Center
- (0)
- $5.00
Christmas Read and Write the Room
- (0)
- $3.00
One More, One Less Numbers to 20 - Winter Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
Primary Art Ideas Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $14.07
Valentine's Day Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $4.23
New resources
EYFS/KS1 summer picnic activity sheet.
- (2)
- FREE
RE lesson plan Christianity/ Baptism
- (14)
- FREE
KS2 Judaism
- (7)
- FREE
Updated resources
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
Valentine's Day Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $4.23
Pumpkin Hat :: Pumpkin Life Cycle Hat :: Halloween Jack O’ Lantern Hat
- (0)
- $3.00