An interactive Valentines center, or scoot activity, to build vocabulary and engage your active learners in writing. Leveled Recording Sheets and Cards included for differentiation



PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade students read and write the room, recording up to 16 Valentines Day vocabulary words.



Simply choose a level, post the picture cards around the room, and the students become eager to record the words on their record sheet. Great for visual and kinesthetic learners.



Level 1 record sheets have pictures that match the cards hung around the room. As they find the cards, they record the word next to the matching picture.



Level 2 record sheets have letters that represent the beginning sounds of the pictures found around the room. They find the picture that starts with that sound, and record the word.



CONTENTS

Level 1: Read the Room Center Sign

Level 1: 2 Student Record Sheets - blackline masters

Level 1: 16 picture/word cards

Level 2: Read the Room Center Sign

Level 2: 2 Student Record Sheets - (blackline master)

Level 2: 16 picture cards without words.