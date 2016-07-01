A fun, interactive, Winter theme center to build vocabulary and writing skills.
PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade students read and write the room, recording the 16 winter words (snowman, hat, sled, cocoa, mittens, boots, shovel, igloo, penguin, polar bear, skates, scarf, snow, coat, skiis, and icicles). Simply post the picture cards around the room, and the students become eager to write the words on their record sheet.
Leveled record sheets and cards make it easy to differentiate.
Level 1 record sheets have pictures that match the cards hung around the room. As they find the cards, they record the word next to the matching picture.
Level 2 record sheets have letters that represent the beginning sounds of the pictures found around the room. They find the picture that starts with that sound, and record the word.
CONTENTS
Teacher directions
Level 1: Read the Room Center Sign
Level 1: 2 Student Record Sheets - blackline master
Level 2: Read the Room Center Sign
Level 2: 2 Student Record Sheets - (blackline master)
16 colored Winter Picture Cards with word printed below, bordered with blue chevron.
16 colored Winter Picture Cards WITHOUTH words printed below - level 2
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
