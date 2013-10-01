Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 9 times
Viewed 193 times
Haiti, Indonesia, Uganda, and many other low income countries around the world are home to rich and vibrant cultures. But due to often poor sanitation and a lack of modern hospitals, they also tend to harbour dangerous infectious diseases such as cholera, yellow fever, and measles.
So if you’re travelling to one of those places, it makes sense to read up on health risks.
But according to one recent study, nearly half of the people who travel to low income countries don’t bother looking into health risks or taking any preventive measures.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 9 times
Viewed 193 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 1, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
EC_Resources
Healthy Living - PSHE
Citizenship / PSHE resources: 1hr PP, clip, worksheets, differentiated fully KS3/4. Complete 1 hour lesson with differentiated worksheets, suitable...
- (5)
- $4.23
HSCresources
Digestive system structures, functions enzymes, revision activities and wall display template
Three PowerPoint presentations; structures and functions, enzymes and villi absorbtion, to aid the delivery of the digestive system, three revision...
- (0)
- $5.63
HSCresources
Respiratory System - structures, mechanics of breathing, ventilation and breathing resources
Five PowerPoints for the delivery of the repiratory system and 3 revision activities to aid memory. If your lucky enough to have Smart Boards and n...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
TRJ
Foldable kidney dissection. Create and label a model kidney inside student exercise books.
Engage your students as they learn all about the structure and function of the kidney, as they make an interactive foldable kidney that can be colo...
- (2)
- $4.93
FionaFletcher31
BTEC Level 3 Health and Social Care, Unit 5: Anatomy and Physiology -Monitoring routine variations.
Learning Outcome 4 -Monitoring routine variations with reference to the functioning of healthy body systems. (P6/M3) This is a PowerPoint Presentat...
- (3)
- FREE
caroline-mckeever
Introducing the Endocrine System (Human Body)
Use these resources to provide an overview of the structure and function of the Endocrine System. Throughout the presentation, there are key links ...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
HSCresources
Digestive system structures, functions enzymes, revision activities and wall display template
Three PowerPoint presentations; structures and functions, enzymes and villi absorbtion, to aid the delivery of the digestive system, three revision...
- (0)
- $5.63
HSCresources
Respiratory System - structures, mechanics of breathing, ventilation and breathing resources
Five PowerPoints for the delivery of the repiratory system and 3 revision activities to aid memory. If your lucky enough to have Smart Boards and n...
- (0)
- $7.04
HSCresources
The Twenty-nine reportable diseases, an overview wall display. Health and Safety RIDDOR
A table which can be enlarged onto A3 or A2 as a long/tall wall display, which includes disease or illness which we immunise against
- (0)
- FREE