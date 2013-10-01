Haiti, Indonesia, Uganda, and many other low income countries around the world are home to rich and vibrant cultures. But due to often poor sanitation and a lack of modern hospitals, they also tend to harbour dangerous infectious diseases such as cholera, yellow fever, and measles.

So if you’re travelling to one of those places, it makes sense to read up on health risks.

But according to one recent study, nearly half of the people who travel to low income countries don’t bother looking into health risks or taking any preventive measures.