READING COMPREHENSION:
WILD WEST COWBOYS

This product is great for Social Studies (History) and Language Arts (Reading Comprehension). The product contains: SIX READING PASSAGE of informational text on WILD WEST COWBOYS (LEXILE 920-1010); SIX pages of reading comprehension questions (one for each passage); and the teacher’s keys. Questions are true or false; multiple choice and open ended, and include both literal and inferential questions. The reading passages can be used for CLOSE READING with other non-fiction graphic organizers as well!

THIS PRODUCT IS GREAT FOR A QUICK SAMPLE FOR CHARTER SCHOOLS! It may be used for Independent Reading, Homework, or as a Supplemental Homeschool Worksheet.

TOPICS INCLUDE:
• COWBOYS IN THE 1800s
• THE CATTLE DRIVE: TRAILS, BOSSES, AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• LIFE OF A COWBOY: BRANDING THE CATTLE
• LIFE OF A COWBOY: COOKIE, CHUCKWAGON AND FOOD
• A COWBOY’S LIFE: HAZARDS ON THE TRAIL
• LIFE OF A COWBOY: END OF THE CATTLE DRIVE

Grades 4-7 and homeschool 21 PAGES

Please note: The Informational Text also appears in my Wild West Career Lesson Plan; however, the reading comprehension questions are not a part of that lesson plan.

$3.00

Created: Jul 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

