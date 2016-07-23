READING COMPREHENSION:
Settling the West – Homesteaders, Emigrant Trails and Wagon Trains

This product is great for Social Studies (History) and Language Arts (Reading Comprehension). The product contains: FIVE 1 or 2-PAGE reading passages of informational text on Homesteaders, Emigrant Trails and Wagon Trains; FIVE pages of Reading Comprehension questions (one for each passage); and the teacher’s keys. Questions are true or false; multiple choice and open ended, and include both literal and inferential questions. The reading passages can be used for CLOSE READING with other non-fiction graphic organizers as well!

THIS PRODUCT IS GREAT FOR A QUICK SAMPLE FOR CHARTER SCHOOLS! It may be used for Independent Reading, Homework, or as a Supplemental Worksheet.


READING PASSAGE TOPICS INCLUDE:

There are six pages of reading passages covering the following topics:
• Increasing the Population!
• Homesteaders and the Emigrant Trails
• Homesteaders and Covered Wagons
• Wagon Trains
• Tragedy on the Journey: The Donner Party (2 pages)

Grades 4-7 and homeschool

Please note: The Informational Text also appears in my Wild West Career Lesson Plan; however, the reading comprehension questions are not a part of that lesson plan.

