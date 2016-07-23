WILD WEST – Western Settlement READING COMPREHENSION MEGA BUNDLE!

This BUNDLE is great for Social Studies (History) and Language Arts (Reading Comprehension). The bundle contains all of my Wild, Wild West Reading Comprehension Products: SEVENTY-FIVE (75) one-page OR two-page reading passages of informational text on THE WILD, WILD WEST; SEVENTY-FIVE pages of reading comprehension questions (one for each passage); and the teacher’s keys. Questions are true or false; multiple choice and open ended, and include both literal and inferential questions.



Passages may be used for Independent Reading, Homework, or as Supplemental Homeschool Worksheets.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

• THE LOUISIANA PURCHASE; LEWIS AND CLARK - THE EXPEDITION

• SACAGAWEA: EARLY LIFE AND THE EXPEDITION

• NATIVE AMERICANS AND THE INDIAN REMOVAL ACT

• THE TRAIL OF TEARS AND THE LONG WALK

• THE NATIVE AMERICAN CHIEF AND WAR MAKEUP

• THE FRONTIER, FRONTIERSMEN AND PIONEERS

• DAVY CROCKETT; TEXAS INDEPENDENCE FROM MEXICO

• REMEMBER THE ALAMO!

• DISCOVERY OF GOLD AT SUTTER’S MILL

• THE CALIFORNIA GOLD RUSH

• CAMPS AND CLAIMS; THE DAILY LIFE OF A MINER

• METHODS OF MINING GOLD

• MERCHANTS DURING THE GOLD RUSH

• LASTING IMPACT OF THE GOLD RUSH

• THE PONY EXPRESS

• THE TELEGRAPH IS HERE!

• BUFFALO BILL’S WILD WEST SHOW

• ANNIE OAKLEY; LITTLE SURE SHOT

• THE HOMESTEAD ACT; EMIGRANT TRAILS

• COVERED WAGONS; WAGON TRAINS; THE DONNER PARTY

• PIONEER HOMES - SOD HOMES AND LOG CABINS

• WEATHER, INSECTS AND DISEASES ON THE PRAIRIE

• PIONEERS: LIFE AND CHORES

• PIONEER SCHOOLS; SCHOOLMASTERS

• THE CATTLE DRIVE: TRAILS, BOSSES, AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• BRANDING THE CATTLE; THE CHUCKWAGON AND FOOD

• A COWBOY’S LIFE: HAZARDS ON THE TRAIL; END OF THE CATTLE DRIVE

• THE CENTRAL PACIFIC RAILROAD; THE UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD

• TRANSCONTINENTAL RAILROAD: ALL IN A DAY’S WORK

• PROMONTORY SUMMIT

• INDIAN WARS (1864-1904): TREATIES AND POLICIES

• CAVALRY AND BUFFALO SOLDIERS

• GEORGE CUSTER AND SITTING BULL

• THE BATTLE OF LITTLE BIGHORN- CUSTER’S LAST STAND

• FOLLOWING THE BATTLE OF LITTLE BIGHORN

• GERONIMO: FIGHTER AND PRISONER OF WAR

• CHIEF JOSEPH AND HIS SURRENDER

• THE WILD WEST: THE BUFFALO POLICY

• RESERVATIONS, GHOST DANCE AND WOUNDED KNEE

• THE LAWMEN OF THE OLD WEST

• BILLY THE KID; A YOUNG OUTLAW

• THE JAMES-YOUNGER GANG

• THE DECLINE OF THE JAMES-YOUNGER GANG

• ROBERT LEROY PARKER AND HARRY ALONZO LONGABAUGH

• BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID

• A FEMALE OUTLAW – BELLE STARR

• WILD BILL HICKOK, BASS REEVES, WYATT EARP AND DOC HOLLIDAY

• THE SHOOTOUT AT THE OK CORRAL



270 PAGES. Grades 4-7 and homeschool.