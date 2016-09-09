Are you looking for a cute literacy center activity that is easy to make and affordable? This adorable ice fishing theme created by Krista Wallden at Creative Clips, real and nonsense word sort fits the bill.



There are 12 nonsense word cards and 12 real word cards to sort on the fishing sorting mat. After students have sorted the cards they can record them on the recording sheet.



Just print, laminate and copy the recording sheet and you are all set.