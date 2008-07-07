The very basic tecniques using watercolors following the concept of Realism introducing De Vinci as an artist (you will need real life pansies available for this art session)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 7, 2008
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
nut
Circletime Bunnies - listening, thinking, looking, concentrating
These bunnies look a bit like Bugsy, but I drew them myself for our children to have a visual prompt to encouage them to think, concentrate, look a...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
merk90
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint key stage 3 project The project transforms recycled socks into ...
- (17)
- $19.72
TES PICKS
dave_orritt
Roman Shields
Powerpoint showing several photos of Roman shields that I made leading into an activity where children design their own Roman shield based on certa...
- (29)
- $2.82
amiebarnard
Tim Burton Character Design
A perfect resource for a one off lesson looking at Tim Burton and his distinct illustration style. The powerpoint introduces Burton and then looks ...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Backa
Spanish AQA Learning Mat - Theme 1 - Technology in everyday life
Useful summary of the topic Technology in Everyday Life - using Kerboodle as a guide.
- (1)
- FREE
MissHardysResources
GCSE Art Exam 2018 Timetable, Ticklist, and Top Tips!
Get your students off to the best start possible with this timetable, ticklist, and top tips resources. Never again will you hear the question, 'Wh...
- (2)
- $2.82
victoriasand
GCSE Art and Design Mock Exam Launch: Possessions (powerpoint)
POWER POINT GCSE Mock Exam Launch, designed to accompany the iGCSE 2017 Art and Design paper: Possessions.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
amiebarnard
Art Easter Activity Pack
A powerpoint outlining a variety of different easter themed tasks with supporting worksheets.
- (0)
- $4.23
amiebarnard
Maori Ta Moko Design
Pupils will be able to broaden their knowledge and experiment with a variety of different Ta Moko symbols through a drawing starter task. The main ...
- (1)
- $2.82
amiebarnard
Homework Project - Culture
If you have looked into any type of culture in Art, this is a perfect homework task to encourage pupils to research further into an alternative cul...
- (0)
- $4.23