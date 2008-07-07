The very basic tecniques using watercolors following the concept of Realism introducing De Vinci as an artist (you will need real life pansies available for this art session)

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Art_De_Vinci_-_realism.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 7, 2008

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Tutorial

ppt, 543 KB

Art_De_Vinci_-_realism

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades