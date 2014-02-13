UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Murray Fraser talks about the challenges of rebuilding Gaza and the West Bank.

Murray is a qualified architect and academic who studied for five degrees at the UCL Bartlett School of Architecture prior to working in architectural practices and starting upon his teaching career - initially at Oxford Brookes University and then the University of Westminster. He took up his current post as Professor of Architecture and Global Culture at the UCL Bartlett School of Architecture in July 2011.