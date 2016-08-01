Help students who struggle with receptive language expand their skills! Go beyond basic receptive language comprehension and work on more advanced language skills.These interactive tasks are perfect to build listening comprehension. Each tasks has 4 moveable pieces so students won't memorize the answers!
Included in this resource:
- 28 interactive receptive language tasks each with 4 visual options
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1
Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.2
Correctly name shapes regardless of their orientations or overall size.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
