Reciprocal Teaching Strategy Presentation & Students Handouts



 Reciprocal teaching is a multi-strategy approach to assist students in understanding the meaning of text.

 Students

– are taught to make predictions about what is going on in the text or what they will read about,

– Generate questions about the text content,

– Seek clarification of points that are not well understood or confusing, and

– Summarize what has been read.



 The goal of RT is to have the students automatically use these strategies when reading.



This purchase includes the following:

 20-slide power point presentation

 4 poster describing how to predict, question, clarify and summarize

 4 student cards describing how to predict, question, clarify and summarize

 A student worksheet to have students write down their ideas before discussion

 A reflection worksheet