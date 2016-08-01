Reciprocal Teaching Strategy Presentation & Students Handouts

 Reciprocal teaching is a multi-strategy approach to assist students in understanding the meaning of text.
 Students
– are taught to make predictions about what is going on in the text or what they will read about,
– Generate questions about the text content,
– Seek clarification of points that are not well understood or confusing, and
– Summarize what has been read.

 The goal of RT is to have the students automatically use these strategies when reading.

This purchase includes the following:
 20-slide power point presentation
 4 poster describing how to predict, question, clarify and summarize
 4 student cards describing how to predict, question, clarify and summarize
 A student worksheet to have students write down their ideas before discussion
 A reflection worksheet

