Reciprocal Teaching Strategy Presentation & Students Handouts
Reciprocal teaching is a multi-strategy approach to assist students in understanding the meaning of text.
Students
– are taught to make predictions about what is going on in the text or what they will read about,
– Generate questions about the text content,
– Seek clarification of points that are not well understood or confusing, and
– Summarize what has been read.
The goal of RT is to have the students automatically use these strategies when reading.
This purchase includes the following:
20-slide power point presentation
4 poster describing how to predict, question, clarify and summarize
4 student cards describing how to predict, question, clarify and summarize
A student worksheet to have students write down their ideas before discussion
A reflection worksheet
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
