Reconstruction/ Civil War Unit: Film: Conspiracy 6/11: Lincoln Assassination- Video Guide
video link is on worksheet
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Civil wars
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Empires and colonialism
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
sam2104
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
liberal welfare reforms world war one votes for women source based exam revision and skills How was British society changed, 1890–1918? History B M...
- (8)
- $5.06
travis82
Lincoln Movie Guide Questions (PG13 - 2012)
This Lincoln Movie Guide encourages students to delve into the complex issues in this historic film. This resource consists of 16 high-level, short...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
liam0001
The Rise and Fall of the KKK in America during the 1920'S
AQA GCSE History: America, 1920–1973 - Opportunity and Inequality Describe the KKK. Explain how and why the KKK caused racial tension throughout th...
- (1)
- $4.23
swelch_resources
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design C)
A super-fun art project for your students when celebrating special days such as: ♦ ANZAC Day ♦ Remembrance Day ♦ Memorial Day ♦ Armistice Day This ...
- (1)
- $3.52
swelch_resources
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design B)
A super-fun art project for your students when celebrating special days such as: ♦ ANZAC Day ♦ Remembrance Day ♦ Memorial Day ♦ Armistice Day This ...
- (1)
- $3.52
Updated resources
travis82
Lincoln Movie Guide Questions (PG13 - 2012)
This Lincoln Movie Guide encourages students to delve into the complex issues in this historic film. This resource consists of 16 high-level, short...
- (0)
- $4.93
aj0797
History - Losing and Gaining an Empire - Edexcel - Revision Notes (All Topics)
History - Losing and Gaining an Empire - Edexcel - Revision Notes (All Topics) ROUTE H
- (0)
- $12.68