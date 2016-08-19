Reconstruction Era: 3 plans Lincoln Vs. Johnson Vs. Congress' plan- graphic organizer & reading



I use this as a full lesson. I break student into groups (Lincoln, Johnson, or Congress) and have them outline their plan in their small group, then report back to the class their findings - as everyone takes notes on their plan.



Next as a class we go through the matching section and give each of the 48 tasks a L for Lincoln a J for Johnson or a C for congress. Followed by matching.



this is a great lesson students love it