Reconstruction Era: 3 plans Lincoln Vs. Johnson Vs. Congress' plan- graphic organizer & reading
I use this as a full lesson. I break student into groups (Lincoln, Johnson, or Congress) and have them outline their plan in their small group, then report back to the class their findings - as everyone takes notes on their plan.
Next as a class we go through the matching section and give each of the 48 tasks a L for Lincoln a J for Johnson or a C for congress. Followed by matching.
this is a great lesson students love it
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Civil wars
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
- Law and legal studies / US law
