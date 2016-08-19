Reconstruction Era: 3 plans Lincoln Vs. Johnson Vs. Congress' plan- graphic organizer & reading

I use this as a full lesson. I break student into groups (Lincoln, Johnson, or Congress) and have them outline their plan in their small group, then report back to the class their findings - as everyone takes notes on their plan.

Next as a class we go through the matching section and give each of the 48 tasks a L for Lincoln a J for Johnson or a C for congress. Followed by matching.

this is a great lesson students love it

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • graphic-organizer-and-reading-3-plans-for-reconstruction.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 5 MB

graphic-organizer-and-reading-3-plans-for-reconstruction

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades