This Lesson is on powerpoint and asks students to analyze political cartoons- as if they were writing a blog.



There are 10 political cartoons to analyze. I have students work on the political cartoons individually and silently. Students can zoom in on the cartoons and are asked to reflect on the cartoons on the following slides:

the questions asked are:

1.Give a title/ meme

2.Describe what you see (details)

3.What is the overall message the artist is trying to portray?

4.Does this Show reconstruction as being successful? Yes or no? Explain

5.Was the artist from the North ? South? Who do you think he would have voted for: Lincoln? Johnson? Congress? Why

6. Other info (how does it make you feel)



After students complete the political cartoon , I have them share their powerpoint with a peer, and the peer makes comments based on what was written (like a blog)



The skill is a beginning level skill introducing students to analyzing political cartoons eventually leading to the unit question of "was Reconstruction Successful?"