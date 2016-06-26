This is a reference tool for students to use in music class when learning recorder fingerings.



CLASS BELT CHART

Colors: white, yellow, orange, green, blue, purple, red, brown, & black.



Comes in rows of 6, 12, or 24.

Print a half-size or full-sized poster for a number to suit your needs.

Use charts for whole classes or individual students.

Can be printed with PDF file or as posters with PNG file.



ANCHOR CHARTS

Introduce one chart at a time every time you teach a new note.

There is also a blank chart that you could laminate and create your own fingerings for with a dry-erase marker.

Notes included (going upward) are:

Middle C, D, E, F, F#, G, A, B, C, and D on the 4th line.



Also includes a fingering chart poster/handout in black and white.

Can be printed with PDF file or as posters with PNG file.

