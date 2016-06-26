This zebra-print reference tool for is students to use in music class when learning recorder fingerings.



CLASS BELT CHART

Colors: white, yellow, orange, green, blue, purple, red, brown, & black.



Comes in rows of 6, 12, or 24.

Print a half-size or full-sized poster for a number to suit your needs.

Use charts for whole classes or individual students.

PNG files are included in case you are using the poster maker.



ANCHOR CHARTS

Introduce one chart at a time every time you teach a new note.

There is also a blank chart that you could laminate and create your own fingerings for with a dry-erase marker.

Notes included (going upward) are:

Middle C, D, E, F, F#, G, A, B, C, and D on the 4th line.



Also includes a fingering chart poster/handout in black and white.

PNG files are included if you are using the poster maker. This is an ink-saver because you may want to print for students to take home.



Note that the zebra white color has a beige tinge.