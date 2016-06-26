This zebra-print reference tool for is students to use in music class when learning recorder fingerings.
CLASS BELT CHART
Colors: white, yellow, orange, green, blue, purple, red, brown, & black.
Comes in rows of 6, 12, or 24.
Print a half-size or full-sized poster for a number to suit your needs.
Use charts for whole classes or individual students.
PNG files are included in case you are using the poster maker.
ANCHOR CHARTS
Introduce one chart at a time every time you teach a new note.
There is also a blank chart that you could laminate and create your own fingerings for with a dry-erase marker.
Notes included (going upward) are:
Middle C, D, E, F, F#, G, A, B, C, and D on the 4th line.
Also includes a fingering chart poster/handout in black and white.
PNG files are included if you are using the poster maker. This is an ink-saver because you may want to print for students to take home.
Note that the zebra white color has a beige tinge.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
