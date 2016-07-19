These wristband reminders are so helpful for students who are constantly forgetting to turn in their recorder money. I usually catch the kids before dismissal and tell them not to take it off until their parents see it (or stick it to the fridge).



All you have to do is print and fill in the dollar amount, cut the strips and tape or staple them around a student's wrist.



This is the first product in my Recorder Cat series. I hope you like it!