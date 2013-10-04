You've seen the recycling logo, three arrows pointing around in an endless loop.

This is a little misleading though, because you just can’t recycle the same piece of paper endlessly.

A sheet of paper is made of interlocking fibres, which originally started out as wood fibres suspended in water, a mixture known as pulp. As the pulp dries, the fibres stick together in an interlocking pattern.

Oct 4, 2013

Feb 22, 2018

