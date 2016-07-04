This PowerPoint has 26 slides and looks at a vast range of recycled materials and names 9 different artists who create recycled art. A script is available within the presentation.

It also has a link to a Tom Deininger artwork where students can observe an animation where the artwork is being made.

It ends by asking what they would make recycled art out of.

