This PowerPoint has 26 slides and looks at a vast range of recycled materials and names 9 different artists who create recycled art. A script is available within the presentation.
It also has a link to a Tom Deininger artwork where students can observe an animation where the artwork is being made.
It ends by asking what they would make recycled art out of.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
