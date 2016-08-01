This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and activities to help your students learn about recycling! This is a great academic and functional theme to incorporate into your classroom curriculum.



Here is what's included:

- 10 Flashcards with definitions

- 10 matching worksheets - variety of types

- 2 information sheets

- 7 writing worksheets - definitions, true/false, and question answering

- 5 creative writing worksheets

- 3 cut/paste or laminate sorting activities (sorting recyclable vs. non-recyclable and types of materials)

- 11 coloring/following direction worksheets

- I have, who has? Game

- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 15 boards



Vocabulary:

recycle, Earth, recycling bin, garbage can, recycling plant, recycling truck, paper good, aluminum good, plastic good, plastic items





Perfect for centers or thematic learning!



Aligned to the following Illinois State Social Science Standards

Civics Standards:



SS.CV.2.K: Explain the need for and purposes of rules in various settings, inside and outside of the school.



SS.CV.2.1: Identify and explain how rules function in various settings, inside and outside of the school.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.