UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Michael Walls discusses redefining democracy in Somalia.

Michael (@wallsmj) has twelve years' experience in senior management in the private sector, is now Course Director for the MSc in Development Administration and Planning, and lectures in development management (Development in Practice). He is actively involved in a number of groups, including the Anglo-Somali Society, Somaliland Focus (UK) and Kayd Somali Arts and Culture Ltd.