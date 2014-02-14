In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the rediscovery of the solenodon, a rare venomous mammal, in Haiti.

One of the world's most strange and elusive mammals has been captured on film as part of a collaborative conservation project between ZSL, Durrell and Hispaniolan project partners.

Little is known about the Hispaniolan solenodon, which is found in the Caribbean. Despite being able to inject its prey with a venom-loaded bite, the long-snouted mammal is under threat from deforestation, hunting and introduced species.