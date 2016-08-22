Regulation of the Economy during the Progressive Era
Document Based Assessment


Background:
During the Progressive Era, Presidents such as Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson called for the federal government to take on a greater role in regulating the economy. But not all Americans approved of the expansion of federal power.

Task:
Use your knowledge of the Progressive Era and the following documents to answer the Questions below.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Regulation-of-the-Economy-during-the-Progressive-Era.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 65 KB

Regulation-of-the-Economy-during-the-Progressive-Era

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades