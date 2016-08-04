Getting set to teach about Veterans Day, Memorial Day, or the U.S. impact and cost of the Vietnam War? This versatile video-based activity is ideal! Highly engaging for students and easy to implement for teachers, this video activity really brings home the true cost of one of America's most controversial wars: Vietnam.



WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THESE VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL WORKSHEETS



This teaching packet for “Remembering Vietnam: The Wall at 25” includes two separate question sets so that teachers can differentiate instruction!



Materials included:



• Student worksheet with 20 True/False questions. The worksheet is formatted with enough space for students to write answers, but because it doesn’t have official answer blanks, teachers can easily tell students to write on their own paper so that their file copies of the worksheet can be used year after year.

• True/False answer key ---- with most false answers annotated with additional information to assist the teacher!

• Student worksheet with 13 Multiple Choice Questions. Again, the worksheet is formatted so that it can be reusable if teachers desire.

• Multiple Choice answer key





WHERE TO FIND THE VIDEO THAT GOES WITH THESE REMEMBERING VIETNAM WORKSHEETS



The questions included here are based on the a video from the Smithsonian Institution: "Remembering Vietnam -- The Wall at 25.” You can download the 46-minute video from iTunes and have it to use in perpetuity for a very small charge. Alternately, you can try to find the video on a streaming site. Just run a Google search for the title!





HOW TO USE THESE REMEMBERING VIETNAM: THE WALL AT 25 WORKSHEETS IN CLASS:



TWO-DAY LESSON PLAN



The video lasts 46 minutes, which means that with these questions, you can easily turn it into a 2 period unit at the secondary school level.

• Day 1: Introduce the video, show it, and then debrief a little.

• Day 2: Review main points of the video using one of the two question sets, and then use the other set as a follow up activity. For example:

o Use either the true/false questions as a whole class review

o Assign the multiple choice questions as an individual quiz or group activity



ONE-DAY LESSON PLANS



• Option 1: Pass out true/false questions and show the video. Have students complete the questions as they watch. Alternately, use the multiple choice questions instead. If the class period lasts at least 5 minutes past the 46 needed to show the video, you will even have time to go over the answers before the bell rings.

• Option 2: As above, but have students do one of the two question sets during the class period and the alternate question set for homework.