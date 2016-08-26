Research an important figure from the Renaissance.
Play this important person on a Renaissance talk show.
Be prepared to answer questions about
• major accomplishments and/or obstacles
• how you achieved your goals
• family life
• other interests
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Social history
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500) / Europe
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
mgibbons
Hardwick Hall
Brief summary on Hardwick Hall
- (0)
- $3.52
mgibbons
Edexcel: Crime and Punishment - Vagabonds
Lesson covering different types of beggar
- (0)
- $5.63
mgibbons
Edexcel: Crime and Punishment - attitudes towards punishment and property
Lesson covering early modern beliefs on early crime and punishment.
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
brosser24
Life in a workhouse
A powerpoint and resources about life in a workhouse. Some of the activities have been adapted from other brilliant resources on TES.
- (1)
- FREE
sparkle1978
Street Child - Victorian Child Character Description Week Planning
This smartboard has a week's worth of lessons to support the writing a character description for the landlord in Street Child. The smartboard focus...
- (1)
- $8.45
teacherstevenson
The Middle Passage - Narrative Exercise (Black Peoples of North America)
What was Life like for a Slave? Lesson Objectives: • To identify facts and add emotion • To work with a variety of sources Add your own images and ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
William Shakespeare Bundle
William Shakespeare Bundle Engaging activities
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
planmylesson
Tudors & Stuarts: L12 How successful were the Tudors and Stuarts at exploration and empire building?
A lesson that looks at 4 case studies linked to Tudor and Stuart exploration. Students work together to identify positive and negative aspects, col...
- (0)
- $4.23
planmylesson
The Tudors & Stuarts: Lesson 11 'How Good was Queen Elizabeth?'
Easy to follow lesson on Queen Elizabeth. Students eventually make a judgement about Queen Elizabeth through, portrait analysis, card sort and disc...
- (1)
- $4.23