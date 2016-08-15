The magical report card comment generator! Do you wish writing report card comments took less time? Do you find it tedious to hop between report cards every time you want to copy a sentence from one student’s report card comment into another? Do you worry you’ll forget to change “he” to “she” or use the wrong student’s name? Do you wish you could focus on just one subject at a time, writing all the students’ mathematics comments, then all the reading comments, etc.? Now you can! No experience with Excel needed!
▶ Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejlXsJelDX8
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
