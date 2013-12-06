Free
Between Apes and Angels: Representing the Darker Implications of Darwinism
Science writer Dr. Marek Kohn discusses the various artistic reactions to the bleaker side of evolutionary thinking, as presented in the exhibition 'Endless Forms&'. Is nature a nuturing Earth Mother or a pitiless force? Is mankind on the side of the apes or the angels?
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
