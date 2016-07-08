Amphibians and Reptiles Research Reports Bundle

This bundle combines 2 products into 1 for a great value!

These research reports were developed to align with the new Common Core Anchor Standards, Reading and Foundation Skills for Informational Text and Writing for ELA History/ Social Studies, Science, and Technical Subjects; “Students will write informative / explanatory texts to examine and convey complex ideas and information clearly and accurately through the effective selection, organization, and analysis of content.”



These research reports were created in support of these standards to create, develop, write, edit, illustrate, present, and assess your students’ Reptile and Amphibian research report. These reports (or performance tasks) are also designed to not only have your students learn and explain the new information, but answer some higher level thinking questions (Common Core Essential Questions) to apply the knowledge they have learned.



The research reports enclosed in this bundle are the following:



Amphibians Research Report

Reptiles Research Repot



Each research report contains a title page, factual questions to be answered, Common Core Essential Questions, Rubric, Student Checklist, Illustration Templates, “How to Research”, Resource Page, Note-Taking Pages, and Teacher Notes. You can use these report templates in their entirety, or “pick and choose” the questions that you wish to use and tailor them to your students’ needs.

Each product in this bundle can be purchased separately



Copyright 2013 Carol Beaumont

All Rights Reserved by Author