Amphibians and Reptiles Research Reports Bundle
This bundle combines 2 products into 1 for a great value!
These research reports were developed to align with the new Common Core Anchor Standards, Reading and Foundation Skills for Informational Text and Writing for ELA History/ Social Studies, Science, and Technical Subjects; “Students will write informative / explanatory texts to examine and convey complex ideas and information clearly and accurately through the effective selection, organization, and analysis of content.”
These research reports were created in support of these standards to create, develop, write, edit, illustrate, present, and assess your students’ Reptile and Amphibian research report. These reports (or performance tasks) are also designed to not only have your students learn and explain the new information, but answer some higher level thinking questions (Common Core Essential Questions) to apply the knowledge they have learned.
The research reports enclosed in this bundle are the following:
Amphibians Research Report
Reptiles Research Repot
Each research report contains a title page, factual questions to be answered, Common Core Essential Questions, Rubric, Student Checklist, Illustration Templates, “How to Research”, Resource Page, Note-Taking Pages, and Teacher Notes. You can use these report templates in their entirety, or “pick and choose” the questions that you wish to use and tailor them to your students’ needs.
Each product in this bundle can be purchased separately but purchased together are a great value
If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Our email address is theteacherteam@gmail.com. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
Copyright 2013 Carol Beaumont
All Rights Reserved by Author
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
