Lots of people have had dreams that seem to foretell the future. Some psychologists attribute this to retrieval cues.

A retrieval cue is a coincidence in the real world that triggers a dream memory which otherwise would have gone unnoticed. In other words, the real event triggered a recollection of a dream, which later seems like it must have been in your thoughts all along.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • dreamretrieve.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 10, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades