Lots of people have had dreams that seem to foretell the future. Some psychologists attribute this to retrieval cues.
A retrieval cue is a coincidence in the real world that triggers a dream memory which otherwise would have gone unnoticed. In other words, the real event triggered a recollection of a dream, which later seems like it must have been in your thoughts all along.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 10, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
