Review for World History (First Semester) World Café Activity & SIX-Square Game
This is a perfect product to use to review for the 1st Semester Final Exam in your secondary World History course. Included is a fun World Café Activity where students will rotate between six different centers to discuss the essential questions for each unit of study. They will write down and draw important ideas on the “table cloth” and then discuss the ideas they notice with their group members.
To make it even more fun, the teacher can act like a server in a “café and walk around the room to distribute cookies for those students who can an important questions about each topic. Play music in the background to make if feel like a real “café”.
As an added bonus a Six-Square Review group activity is included where students will roll dice that will indicate which question they are to answer. Those students who answer the most questions correctly – wins! My students love this activity! They can even use the completed worksheet as a review sheet (or give them a blank sheet for them to complete as homework). (1 die needed per group)
Topics Include
The Roots of Democracy
The Enlightenment
World Revolutions
The Industrial Revolution
New Imperialism
World War I
This purchase includes the following:
35-slide PPT World Café Activity (includes all student directions, worksheets/placards for activity) (EDITABLE)
2-Six-Square Review Game (Key included!)
