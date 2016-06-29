Thank you for viewing my product! I hope that you can find this useful in your classroom.
Included in this product:
• Task cards (24) - 4 per sheet size
• Answer Document - single page
• Answer Document - 2 pages with problems included
• Answer Document - 2 pages with code letters included (for use as a stand alone worksheet)
• Answer Key
If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace.
This task card set is unique because it has a coded message answer document that allows you to check the student’s work very quickly. The code messages are all answers to riddles that my kids always enjoy.
I prefer to give it to students after they have completed all of the problems. This way they aren’t just putting an answer down just to match what they think the code is going to say. However, as a way of self-checking and catching their errors faster, you can give them the code message from the beginning. It's up to you which you think will work best for your class.
Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Rounding Numbers to Any Place Value Task Cards - w/ self-checking QR codes!
- (0)
- $3.00
Ordering Numbers Sorting Activity - What's the Word style game
- (0)
- $3.00
Area and Perimeter Color Tile Activity w/ Self-checking QR codes
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Year 6 Division
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Ratio)
- (11)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE