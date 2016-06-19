This set of 14 anchor charts will provide students with a quick reference for key concepts in US history surrounding The Road to the White House (how we elect the President of the United States). Anchor charts are on the following topics:



The Road to the White House

Why do we have Caucuses and Primary Elections

What is a Caucus

What is a Primary Election

Political parties in the United States

Requirements for President

Party Nomination Convention

Super Tuesday

Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections

The General Election

The Electoral College

Popular Vote vs. Electoral College Vote

What happens when there is no clear winner?

Presidential Inauguration



Each anchor chart is designed with simple wording and graphics to assist students in reviewing and establishing connections with the material. When available and appropriate, political cartoons and time period photographs are used to provide a realistic image of life during Reconstruction. Print 1 to a page for a chart in the classroom or print 4 to a page and provide students with flash cards or inserts for an interactive notebook! The possibilities are endless.

