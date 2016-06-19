This set of 14 anchor charts will provide students with a quick reference for key concepts in US history surrounding The Road to the White House (how we elect the President of the United States). Anchor charts are on the following topics:
The Road to the White House
Why do we have Caucuses and Primary Elections
What is a Caucus
What is a Primary Election
Political parties in the United States
Requirements for President
Party Nomination Convention
Super Tuesday
Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections
The General Election
The Electoral College
Popular Vote vs. Electoral College Vote
What happens when there is no clear winner?
Presidential Inauguration
Each anchor chart is designed with simple wording and graphics to assist students in reviewing and establishing connections with the material. When available and appropriate, political cartoons and time period photographs are used to provide a realistic image of life during Reconstruction. Print 1 to a page for a chart in the classroom or print 4 to a page and provide students with flash cards or inserts for an interactive notebook! The possibilities are endless.
