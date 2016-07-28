This download includes:
1. "Rocks" Vocabulary word wall including the following words:

sedimentary rock
igneous rock
metamorphic rock
erosion
deposition
compaction
cementation
clastic rock
organic rock
foliated rock
nonfoliated rock

2. A WIM (Word, Info or Definition, Memory Cue) Chart is a GREAT graphic organizer your students can use to learn this important vocabulary.

3. A teacher guide WIM Vocabulary Chart filled in with understandable definitions and great pictures/visuals.

A great tool for learning vocabulary! Geology rocks! :)

