This download includes:
1. "Rocks" Vocabulary word wall including the following words:
sedimentary rock
igneous rock
metamorphic rock
erosion
deposition
compaction
cementation
clastic rock
organic rock
foliated rock
nonfoliated rock
2. A WIM (Word, Info or Definition, Memory Cue) Chart is a GREAT graphic organizer your students can use to learn this important vocabulary.
3. A teacher guide WIM Vocabulary Chart filled in with understandable definitions and great pictures/visuals.
A great tool for learning vocabulary! Geology rocks! :)
