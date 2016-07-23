A CRYPTOCATEGORY contains a coded list of items that fall under a certain category. For example, under a category such as Animals, all the “Ns” might stand for “G,” the “Ys” might stand for “U,” and the “Z”s might stand for “F,” so the word “gull” would be represented by NYZZ. Some hints have been provided (although teachers may want to provide more). Each category has its own code.



Categories:

* Mr. Morrison

* Plants in the Story

* Onomatopoeia

* Stacey

* Local Life

* The Fire



CRYPTOCATEGORIES require students to use their knowledge of ROLL OF THUNDER, HEAR MY CRY and their knowledge of spelling, vocabulary, and language!



