THE BIRTH OF THE ROMAN EMPIRE

OBJECTIVES:

o Identify political events in Rome during the first century B.C, that helped weaken the Roman Republic



o Explain how the reign of Julius Caesar served as a transition between the Roman Republic and Roman Empire



o Describe the events and conditions that marked the first two centuries of the Roman Empire



MAIN GOAL: To understand the role of a single person in a significant historical event

Time: 1 Class Period (57 mins)



LESSON PLAN IN DETAIL:

1. In a previous class & for homework students were created Reformer/Emperor Action Cards based on various individuals who have contributed to the rise of the Roman Empire. Students will present their Action Cards to the Class, while the rest of the class takes notes.



2. Transitions between each person will be made by the instructor





3. At the end of class, there will be a short quiz where students will be given several statements and they must decide whether each statement is true or false. If it is false, they must explain why.