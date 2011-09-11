A series of lessons based on Literary Heritage/Poetry leading to a question on conflict. The homework booklet follows both Shakespeare and the poetry (some of the resources taken from here). Aligned with Common Core State Standard: RL.9-10.1, RL.9-10.2, RL.9-10.3

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Lesson 1 & 2 - Romeo & Juliet - Introduction.ppt
  • Lesson 3 - Romeo & Juliet - 10R1.pptx
  • 12.09.11 10REN1 Lesson 4-5.pptx
  • 16.09.11 10R EN1 Lesson 6-7.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 11, 2011

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Lesson Plan

ppt, 5 MB

Lesson 1 & 2 - Romeo & Juliet - Introduction

Lesson Plan

pptx, 300 KB

Lesson 3 - Romeo & Juliet - 10R1

Lesson Plan

pptx, 299 KB

12.09.11 10REN1 Lesson 4-5

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades