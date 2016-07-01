Act 1.
This multiple choice quiz covers the following:
♦ The purpose of a chorus
♦ A character known as a peace-maker
♦ The reason for street-fighting in Verona
♦ Prince Escalus's declaration
♦ Romeo's cause for sadness
♦ Lord Capulet's attitude toward marrying off Juliet
♦ Benvolio's encouragement (to Romeo)
♦ Juliet's attitude toward marriage
♦ Mercutio's treatment of Romeo
♦ A foreshadowing fear
♦ Tybalt's temperament
♦ Lord Capulet's reaction to Romeo's presence at the party
♦ The revelation of Juliet's true identity

Act 2.
This multiple choice quiz covers the following:
♦ Juliet's beauty and Romeo's metaphor
♦ The rejection of one's name
♦ Romeo's great fear, expressed during the balcony scene
♦ Juliet's concerns over acting to hastily
♦ Friar Laurence's specialty
♦ Friar Laurence's beliefs and philosophies
♦ Friar Laurence's thoughts regarding the union of Romeo & Juliet
♦ Tybalt's letter
♦ Offensive comments toward the Nurse
♦ The Nurse's news for Romeo
♦ Friar Laurence's assessment of Romeo & Juliet's love

Act 3.
This multiple choice quiz covers the following:
♦ Mercutio's reason for fighting Tybalt
♦ Romeo's ill-fated attempt to stop the fight
♦ Romeo's reason for leaving Verona
♦ Juliet's criticisms of the Nurse
♦ The Nurse's confusing news
♦ Juliet's conflicting emotions toward her husband
♦ Friar Laurence's perspective on the Prince's punishment
♦ Romeo's erratic behavior
♦ Lord Capulet's arrangement with Paris
♦ Mantua
♦ A character who plans to have Romeo killed
♦ A threat of being disowned
♦ The Nurse's advice to Juliet
♦ Juliet's foreshadowing comments

Act 4.
This multiple choice quiz covers the following:
♦ Paris's perspective on Lord Capulet's motivations
♦ Juliet's confession to Paris
♦ Paris's lack of awareness about Lord Capulet's threat
♦ Juliet's confession to Frair Laurence
♦ Friar Laurence's plan
♦ Juliet's request for her father's forgiveness
♦ Lord Capulet's attitude toward Friar Laurence
♦ A terrible thought in Juliet's mind
♦ An alarming discovery
♦ A shift in Lord Capulet's emotions

Act 5.
This multiple choice quiz covers the following:
♦ Friar John's task
♦ The reason Friar John cannot complete his task
♦ Balthasar's significance
♦ Balthasar's lack of awareness
♦ A visit to the apothecary
♦ A conflict between Romeo and Paris in the churchyard
♦ Romeo's suicide
♦ Juliet's suicide
♦ Friar Laurence's emotional reaction
♦ The resolution

