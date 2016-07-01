Act 1.

This multiple choice quiz covers the following:

♦ The purpose of a chorus

♦ A character known as a peace-maker

♦ The reason for street-fighting in Verona

♦ Prince Escalus's declaration

♦ Romeo's cause for sadness

♦ Lord Capulet's attitude toward marrying off Juliet

♦ Benvolio's encouragement (to Romeo)

♦ Juliet's attitude toward marriage

♦ Mercutio's treatment of Romeo

♦ A foreshadowing fear

♦ Tybalt's temperament

♦ Lord Capulet's reaction to Romeo's presence at the party

♦ The revelation of Juliet's true identity



Act 2.

This multiple choice quiz covers the following:

♦ Juliet's beauty and Romeo's metaphor

♦ The rejection of one's name

♦ Romeo's great fear, expressed during the balcony scene

♦ Juliet's concerns over acting to hastily

♦ Friar Laurence's specialty

♦ Friar Laurence's beliefs and philosophies

♦ Friar Laurence's thoughts regarding the union of Romeo & Juliet

♦ Tybalt's letter

♦ Offensive comments toward the Nurse

♦ The Nurse's news for Romeo

♦ Friar Laurence's assessment of Romeo & Juliet's love



Act 3.

This multiple choice quiz covers the following:

♦ Mercutio's reason for fighting Tybalt

♦ Romeo's ill-fated attempt to stop the fight

♦ Romeo's reason for leaving Verona

♦ Juliet's criticisms of the Nurse

♦ The Nurse's confusing news

♦ Juliet's conflicting emotions toward her husband

♦ Friar Laurence's perspective on the Prince's punishment

♦ Romeo's erratic behavior

♦ Lord Capulet's arrangement with Paris

♦ Mantua

♦ A character who plans to have Romeo killed

♦ A threat of being disowned

♦ The Nurse's advice to Juliet

♦ Juliet's foreshadowing comments



Act 4.

This multiple choice quiz covers the following:

♦ Paris's perspective on Lord Capulet's motivations

♦ Juliet's confession to Paris

♦ Paris's lack of awareness about Lord Capulet's threat

♦ Juliet's confession to Frair Laurence

♦ Friar Laurence's plan

♦ Juliet's request for her father's forgiveness

♦ Lord Capulet's attitude toward Friar Laurence

♦ A terrible thought in Juliet's mind

♦ An alarming discovery

♦ A shift in Lord Capulet's emotions



Act 5.

This multiple choice quiz covers the following:

♦ Friar John's task

♦ The reason Friar John cannot complete his task

♦ Balthasar's significance

♦ Balthasar's lack of awareness

♦ A visit to the apothecary

♦ A conflict between Romeo and Paris in the churchyard

♦ Romeo's suicide

♦ Juliet's suicide

♦ Friar Laurence's emotional reaction

♦ The resolution