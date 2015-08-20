Rooster's Off to See the World, by Eric Carle, is a beloved children’s book. Not only does the story engage children it can also serve as a foundation for many mathematical investigations for primary mathematicians. Using doubles is one of the foundational strategies for primary mathematicians as they are building number sense. Connecting this study to a familiar story makes these activities more engaging for students. Additional literacy connections are suggested for use with introducing the concept of doubles. Questions are provided that can be used during the development of the activity to determine the desired focus of the lesson. It is very important that young mathematicians understand that numbers are quantities represented by numerals, pictures, numerals, etc.
Materials are listed for each of the activities. The 12 pages include both black line masters as well as color masters have been provided. Suggestions for preparing the materials have been noted as well to facilitate making classroom sets for long term use.
This resource is good for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
