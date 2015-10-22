This resource is a step-by-step plan (with examples, student worksheets, and teacher answer sheet) on rounding and estimation. Believe me, this plan works for any 3rd-4th grade class.
It is completely CCSS aligned to:
CCSS.Math/Content/3/OA/D/8 Solve two-step word problems using the four operations. Represent these problems using equations with a letter standing for the unknown quantity. Assess the reasonableness of answers using mental computation and estimation strategies including rounding.
CCSSMath/Content/4/OA/A/3 Solve multistep word problems posed with whole numbers and having whole-number answers using the four operations, including problems in which remainders must be interpreted. Represent these problems using equations with a letter standing for the unknown quantity. Assess the reasonableness of answers using mental computation and estimation strategies including rounding.
Total Pages-24
Answer Key Included
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
