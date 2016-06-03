Explore rounding of decimal numbers using number lines and algorithm with this interactive mini book, practice, and formative assessment in this interactive notebook set. Use your lesson time wisely with this low prep notebook activity. All pieces are designed to fit neatly into your students' interactive notebooks and are jam-packed with info to minimize copying, cutting, folding, and gluing so that you can make the most of your prep and instructional time.
These notebook materials require minimal cutting and pasting, but maximum learning! I love using interactive notebook activities with my students, but many of the engaging activities for the notebook involved so much cutting and gluing. Especially for some students with less than fantastic cutting and folding skills, getting the notebook activity ready could take longer than the actual instruction! I wanted something academically relevant and rigorous but easy to cut, fold, and glue. That is what inspired this series…Interactive Mini Books!
CCSS 5.NBT.A.4
Texas TEKS 5.2C
