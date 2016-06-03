Explore rounding of decimal numbers using number lines and algorithm with this interactive mini book, practice, and formative assessment in this interactive notebook set. Use your lesson time wisely with this low prep notebook activity. All pieces are designed to fit neatly into your students' interactive notebooks and are jam-packed with info to minimize copying, cutting, folding, and gluing so that you can make the most of your prep and instructional time.

These notebook materials require minimal cutting and pasting, but maximum learning! I love using interactive notebook activities with my students, but many of the engaging activities for the notebook involved so much cutting and gluing. Especially for some students with less than fantastic cutting and folding skills, getting the notebook activity ready could take longer than the actual instruction! I wanted something academically relevant and rigorous but easy to cut, fold, and glue. That is what inspired this series…Interactive Mini Books!

CCSS 5.NBT.A.4
Texas TEKS 5.2C

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • slide2.jpg
  • Rounding-Decimals-LaSL.pdf
  • Rounding-Decimals-PREVIEW.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

jpg, 214 KB

slide2

Lesson Plan

pdf, 3 MB

Rounding-Decimals-LaSL

Lesson Plan

pdf, 2 MB

Rounding-Decimals-PREVIEW

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 27%

Bundle

Place Value Interactive Notebooks

$8.00

Bundle

Grade 5 Place Value Interactive Math Notebooks for the Common Core

$9.00

Categories & Grades