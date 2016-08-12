This math station contains 23 problems in domino format for rounding to the nearest 10 or 100. Students could use this activity during guided math or as an activity for those quick finishers. Also included are a direction sheet, an answer sheet and an interactive notebook page.

• Use the provided half sized dominoes for an interactive notebook activity.
• The dominoes can be printed double sided with the domino on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.
• I suggest printing on colored paper and laminating the domino pieces for durability.

I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • rounding-to-nearest-10-or-100-dominoes.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pdf, 357 KB

rounding-to-nearest-10-or-100-dominoes

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades