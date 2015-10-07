Rural to Urban Migration during the American Industrial Revolution Lecture
This creative lecture power point presentation discusses the reasons for and the effects of the increase in urban population in American: 1820-1880.
This purchase includes the following:
11-slide power point presentation
1-page student FILL-IN LECTURE NOTES with key
1-page GRAPH ANALYSIS
Objective: Students will be able to describe the changing landscape because of the increase in the urban population during the American Industrial Revolution.
CA Standard: 11.2.2. Describe the changing landscape, including the growth of cities linked by industry and trade, and the development of cities divided according to race, ethnicity, and class.
